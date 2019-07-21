e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jul 21, 2019

Hyundai Mobis’s new camera system could replace vehicle side mirrors

Hyundai Mobis says the new camera system will help increase safety and help reduce blind spots while driving.

tech Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:03 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Seoul
Hyundai Mobis plans to share the tech to other carmakers as well.
Hyundai Mobis plans to share the tech to other carmakers as well. (Bloomberg)

South Korea’s largest auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis on Sunday said it has developed a camera monitoring system that will replace side-view mirrors in next-generation vehicles.

With the advanced sensor technology, Hyundai Mobis has joined a couple of global future mobility developers and it aims to export the technology to carmakers, Yonhap news agency reported.

Three high-performance camera sensors inside the vehicle will not only increase driving safety by significantly reducing blind spots, and but also improve fuel efficiency as side-view mirrors will be hidden inside the car, Hyundai Mobis said in a statement.

“The paradigm shift to the future car is demanding both functional and design upgrades of all core components, which have been taken for granted until today,” Vice President Gregory Baratoff in charge of autonomous vehicle development at Hyundai Mobis said in the statement.

The company will not only develop element technologies, like sensors and solutions based on them, but also the core parts portfolio that it has already secured in accordance with the future car era, he said.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 17:03 IST

more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    Parliament Live UpdatesKarnataka Assembly Floor Test Live UpdatesGoogle Doodle Marks 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 space missionSachin Tendulkar
    don't miss