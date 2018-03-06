 iBall Brace-XJ tablet launched in India, price starts at Rs 19,999 | tech | Hindustan Times
iBall Brace-XJ tablet launched in India, price starts at Rs 19,999

iBall Brace-XJ runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.

tech Updated: Mar 06, 2018 16:53 IST
iBall Brace-XJ is available in bronze gold colour.
Domestic consumer electronics company iBall on Tuesday launched a new tablet “Brace-XJ” at Rs 19,999.

“We expand the boundaries of every aspect, at iBall. And to sustain our signature of excellence, we have come up to embrace the future of tablets with iBall Slide Brace-XJ,” Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director - iBall, said in a statement.

iBall Brace-XJ specifications

iBall Brace-XJ features a 10.1-inch IPS HD display. Under its hood, runs a 1.3GHz Octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. Also on offer is 32GB of internal storage that can be further expanded up to 64GB via a microSD card. On the software front, it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.

For photography, the tablet sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera.

iBall Brace-XJ is fueled by a 7,800mAh battery claimed to offer up to 8 hours of video playback and 54 hours of audio playback.

More features include 4G VoLTE support, dual chamfered speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, and an HDMI port.

