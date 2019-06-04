ICC World Cup 2019: Reliance Jio launches data pack, interactive game and more

As the 2019 Cricket World Cup fever spreads across India, Reliance Jio has announced new offers for the global tournament. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 started on May 30 and is taking place in England, and the first match will take place on June 5 against South Africa.

Jio users get special benefits like watching all the live matches for free, a special data pack and an interactive game. Jio users can watch all the live matches for free through Hotstar or JioTV. Access to these live matches will be granted automatically once Jio users open the Hotstar app. On JioTV, users will be directed to Hotstar for all the live matches.

Jio has also introduced a new cricket season data pack priced at Rs 251. Exclusively for internet consumption, the ‘Jio Cricket Season data pack’ offers 102GB of 4G data for a period of 51 days. ‘Jio Cricket Play Along’ allows users to predict the outcome of the match as it is going on. For every correct prediction, users will be credited points. This game is available on the MyJio app for Jio and non-Jio users.

In related news, Reliance Jio recently launched JioNews, a new consolidated portfolio for content. Under JioNews, the company has clubbed JioXpressNews, JioMags and JioNewsPaper with additional offering of Live TV and videos. Jio News comes with support for over 12 Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Urdu. The news platform will host content from over 150 live news channels, 800 magazines, and more than 250 newspapers.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 18:43 IST