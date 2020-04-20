ICICI Bank launches voice banking service on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant: How to use it

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:13 IST

ICICI bank has launched a brand new feature for its users that will allow them to access various banking services using simple voice commands. The bank on Monday announced that it was launching voice banking service on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

“Presenting, #ICICIBankVoiceBanking on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The service will enable customers to #BankWithTheirVoice and get answers to banking queries, check account balance & transactions, credit card due date and more,” the bank wrote on Twitter.

The company’s new voice banking service uses an omnichannel bot called iPal to allow users to interact with virtual assistants on Alexa or Google Assistant powered devices. This means that you turn to Alexa on your Echo smart speaker or Google Assistant on your Android smartphones for various banking related queries.

ICICI bank customers can not only ask their banking queries but also apply for a new product, locate their nearest branch or ATM, check for their account balance and new offers, recharge various services and transfer funds using the newly launched voice banking feature.

If you have an Alexa-powered Amazon Echo smart speaker at home, here’s how you can use the ICICI Bank voice banking service:

Step 1: Open Amazon Alexa app.

Step 2: Go to Skills & Games.

Step 3: Look for ICICI Skill and tap on Enable option.

Step 4: Use the phrase – “Ask ICICI Bank” and you’ll be connected to iPal.

Step 5: Ask your query.

If you are using Google Assistant, here are the steps that you need to follow:

Step 1: Open Google Home or Google Assistant app.

Step 2: Use the phrase – “Talk to ICICI Bank” and you’ll be connected to iPal.

Step 3: Ask your query.