If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like

tech

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 12:25 IST

Anything Apple launches, the world goes gaga about it. That’s because the company has over the years, maintained the buzz and has not lost its popularity and uniqueness among millions of Android smartphones. And since there’s a who lot of hype around flip or foldable form factor designs in Android these days, what happens if Apple launches a flip style iPhone? Don’t worry, the company is not launching it now or anytime soon. However, one of the Instagram users made a concept video of “iPhone 12 Flip” and it looks as beautiful as it can get.

The short video posted by a verified user “bad.not.bad” shows the folded concept iPhone that has half the thickness of Samsung Galaxy Flip with a larger screen on the outside than the foldable Moto Razr. We can see the motion sensors waking up the outer screen, showing the time along with the torch and camera icons on one side. These are also the same icons that you see nowadays in an iPhone’s lock screen. On the other side of the outer display you see a slider, which when you swiping up, unfolds the iPhone into a full-fledged one. This can also be a nifty way to unfold a handset using one hand.

Once unfolded, the unannounced ‘iPhone 12 Flip’ looks slimmer than the current iPhones. However, there’s no notch with equal bezels on all the sides, something we can only imagine for now. The outer screen however, has a notch for FaceID and housing other sensors. Also, the user opens his Instagram account and folds the iPhone without closing the app. As a result, the app is shown on the outer screen. Not bad right?

Of course, this is a concept phone and this is nowhere close to reality as well. However, looking at the device, it surely makes one want it.