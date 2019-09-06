IFA 2019: Google unveils Assistant Ambient Mode for phones,tablets

tech

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:00 IST

Internet giant Google has officially introduced the new Assistant Ambient Mode for Android phones and tablets at IFA 2019 Berlin.

With the Ambient Mode, one can browse through pictures on Google Photos, control smart home devices, access music playback, see upcoming calendar appointments and more.

“Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode is a new visual overview that makes it easier to see notifications and reminders, start a playlist and control smart home devices on the lockscreen of your device. When you are done, your screen will turn into a personal digital photo frame linked to your Google Photos account to add another personal touch,” Chris Turkstra, Product Management Director, Google Assistant, wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

“Ambient Mode will be available on the upcoming Lenovo Smart Tab M8 HD (when placed in its smart charging station) and Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab (when you pop out its handy kickstand), as well as when you start charging your new Nokia 7.2 and 6.2,” he added.

Google revealed that Assistant can now start hands-free audio and video calls from within compatible apps, with WhatsApp to start.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 17:00 IST