IFA 2019: LG to launch 8K OLED TV in global market this month

LG 8K OLED TV will be showcased during the IFA technology show in Berlin, Europe’s largest consumer electronics show

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Seoul
LG Electronics Inc. said on Tuesday that its 8K organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV will hit the shelves in Europe and North America this month to expand its presence in the high-end segment.

The Korean electronics maker launched an 88-inch 8K OLED TV, which has four times as many pixels as the 4K, at home in July, and plans to bring the premium TV to 10 nations, including Germany, the UK and the US.

The firm said its latest TV is equipped with an artificial intelligence (AI) processor to automatically upgrade lower-resolution content, considering that there is still a limited quantity of 8K content available, Yonhap news agency reported.

The product will be on display during the IFA technology show in Berlin, Europe’s largest consumer electronics show, which runs from September 6-11.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 16:47 IST

