IIT-Delhi has filed 150 patents in 2019, that’s their highest ever in a year

tech

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 18:01 IST

From bulletproof clothing enabling transmission and reception of electronic signals to production of liquid hydrocarbons from plastic waste, the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi on Thursday said it filed 150 patents in 2019, the highest ever in a year.

“Both national and international patents have been filed by Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), an industry-interface organisation at IIT Delhi”, said the premier engineering institution in a statement.

IIT-Delhi Director, Prof Ramgopal Rao, said that the institute has filed 150 IPs (patents, designs etc.) in 2019 - a 20% increase over 2018 figures. “Also, compared to last year, we have seen a four-fold increase in revenue from our IP licensing activities. We hope to maintain the momentum and set benchmarks in the country. At the Institute, we have also initiated programs to foster increased student and faculty participation in deep technology start-ups that are backed by strong IP,” he added.

IIT-D’s Dr Anil Wali cited some of the key innovation, which include a process to produce fuel from e-waste, a novel wearable device to measure pulse pressure, bullet-proof clothing that enables transmission and reception of electronic signals, a water based method to produce anti-coagulant agent Warfarin, a process to produce fuel from e-waste, a redesigned elbow implant that reduces bone loss during implantation, production of liquid hydrocarbons from plastic waste, a method to improve shelf-life of raw milk, a method to improve (up-link time synchronization and data rate) 5G wireless communication and a device to mitigate indoor air pollution.

He also emphasised that FITT’s mission is to become an effective outreach and interface platform to enable innovations, promote commercialization of science & technology and encourage research spin-offs.