IIT-Kanpur to launch advanced programme on cyber security

IIT-Kanpur partnered with TalentSprint to launch an advanced certification programme on cyber security and cyber defence.

tech Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kanpur
IIT-Kanpur’s new programme is said to leverage the deep research capabilities of C3i.
IIT-Kanpur's new programme is said to leverage the deep research capabilities of C3i.
         

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) in partnership with TalentSprint on Tuesday announced an advanced certification programme on cyber security and cyber defence.

The programme is designed for current and aspiring professionals who are keen to explore and exploit the latest trends in cyber security technologies and the e-first cohort would start in early 2020, Manindra Agrawal, Program Director and Professor of Computer Science, IIT Kanpur told media here.

“It is estimated that there will be roughly 200 billion connected devices by 2020. Rapid convergence of Mobility, Internet of Things and Cloud Computing is leading to an explosive increase in security threats and the need for Cyber Defence experts to combat these threats is becoming all the more important.”

Our program will leverage the deep research capabilities of C3i to arm technology professionals with the right expertise to counter a wide range of emerging threats and vulnerabilities,” he said.

Most recently, IIT Kanpur has taken the lead in cyber security by setting up theInterdisciplinary Centre for Cyber Security and Cyber Defence of Critical Infrastructures (C3i).

Co-Founder and CEO of TalentSprint, Santanu Paul noted that the demand for cyber security professionals was outstripping supply and companies needed sophisticated responders to defend against the growing threat of cyber attacks.

There was a huge talent crunch and 59 per cent of the companies have vacant positions suggesting a cumulative global shortfall of 1.5 million such professionals, Paul said.

