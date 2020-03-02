e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / In-flight WiFi services: Civil Aviation Ministry notifies rules

In-flight WiFi services: Civil Aviation Ministry notifies rules

Pilot-in-Command may permit access, devices have to be on flight mode - this and all other rules you need to know to access WiFi on board

tech Updated: Mar 02, 2020 18:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Airlines functioning in India have now been given a go-ahead to provide in-flight WiFi service to passengers after the government issued an official notification, bringing them at par with their global airlines peers.
Airlines functioning in India have now been given a go-ahead to provide in-flight WiFi service to passengers after the government issued an official notification, bringing them at par with their global airlines peers.(Bloomberg)
         

Airlines functioning in India have now been given a go-ahead to provide in-flight WiFi service to passengers after the government issued an official notification, bringing them at par with their global airlines peers.

The Department of Telecommunications had, two years ago, recommended permission for both internet and mobile communications in the Indian airspace. Once provided, this facility is likely to help airlines collect more revenue and also help the telcos to earn as well.

As per industry reports, the service initially could be slightly expensive by global standards.

Recently, Vistara Airlines partnered with Tata group company Nelco for in-flight data services, which are expected to be rolled by the full service carrier shortly. Vistara - a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines - is also likely to be the first domestic carrier to provide in-flight connectivity within India.

Also Read: Airlines get a go-ahead from government to provide WiFi on flights

“The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through WiFi on board, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode,” the official notification from the Civil Aviation Ministry stated.

“Provided that the Director-General shall certify the aircraft for usage of internet service in flight through WiFi on board subject to the procedures as specified in this behalf,” the notification adds.

An additional explanation has been added in the new rules, saying an aircraft shall be deemed to be in flight when all its external doors are closed following embarkation until the moment when any such door is opened for disembarkation.

The government in its latest notification has also said that it received no objections or suggestions from the public in respect of the draft rules.

Currently, this service is available only for defence personnel.

tags
top news
Court stays execution of Delhi gangrape convicts as mercy plea pending
Court stays execution of Delhi gangrape convicts as mercy plea pending
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech