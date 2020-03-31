In other news, Elon Musk has unfollowed girlfriend Grimes on Twitter, again

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 23:10 IST

Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has unfollowed his girlfriend and Canadian singer Grimes on Twitter after the 32-year-old musician shared a cryptic message on the platform.

“It is by will alone I set my mind in motion. It is by the juice of sapho that thoughts acquire speed. The lips acquire stains. The stains become a warning. It is by will alone I set my mind in motion,” Grimes wrote on the social network just before she was unfollowed by Musk.

It is not the first time that Musk has unfollowed Grimes on Twitter.

He did the same in August 2018 amid the fallout over a tweet in which he claimed he was planning to take Tesla private.

Grimes has confirmed that she is carrying the child of Musk, expected in May. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she said Musk is the father of her child.

“For a girl, it’s sacrificing your body and your freedom. It’s a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half of the population has to do it,” she was quoted as saying.

According to 32-year-old Grimes, it has been a “really profound” decision for her. The pair has been dating since 2018. This is Grimes first child. Musk has five sons with his first wife, Justine.