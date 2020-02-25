In pics: Take a look at Huawei’s new foldable, the Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei was one of the first smartphone companies to create a foldable with the Huawei Mate X. They have now gone ahead to launch their second foldable, the Mate Xs.

The Huawei Mate Xs comes with the Kirin 990 5G SoC and an improved Falcon Wing design.

The foldable smartphone delivers a true FullView experience with an 8-inch outwards-folding display enabled by the new mechanical hinge design. First deployed on the Mate X, the Falcon Wing design features more than 100 interlocking parts working in harmony to reinforce the display while delivering a seamless user experience across the two modes.

Made with a zirconium-based liquid metal, the upgraded hinge is much more durable, facilitating a satisfying full 180-degree fold.

The Huawei Mate Xs is equipped with a flexible display featuring a two-layer polymer structure. The foldable display is manufactured using a Huawei-pioneered technique adhering two layers of aerospace-grade polyimide with an optically clear adhesive.

Folded, the Huawei Mate Xs is a dual-screen smartphone featuring a 6.6-inch main screen and a 6.38-inch secondary screen. Unfolded, the smartphone becomes an 8-inch tablet.

The Huawei Mate Xs includes a Flying Fish Fin Cooling System that is designed for the foldable form factor. This cooling system utilises flexible graphene with microscopic crevices that allow it to fold along with the device and cover the full surface area.

Powered by the Kirin 990 5G, the Huawei Mate Xs’ SoC includes an octa-core CPU comprising two super-sized custom Cortex-A76 cores, two large custom Cortex-A76 cores and four small Cortex-A55 cores, running at a base clock of 2.86GHz.

Graphics processing is handled by the 16-core Mali-G76 GPU and AI demands are supported by an NPU built on Huawei’s Da Vinci architecture.

The Kirin 990 5G SoC includes an integrated 5G modem and the Mate Xs also supports 2G, 3G, 4G, as well as 5G NSA and SA. The SoC supports the full 5G spectrum and 5G+4G Dual SIM Dual Standby.

A Huawei employee demonstrates the features of the Huawei Mate Xs device, during a launch event in London, Britain, February 18, 2020. ( REUTERS )

Arranged into a vertical array along the sidebar, the Mate Xs comes with a SuperSensing Leica Quad Camera system features a 40MP main camera (wide-angle, f/1.8), 16MP ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2), 8MP telephoto camera (f/2.4, OIS) and 3D Depth Sensing Camera. The camera system supports a combination of OIS and AI Image Stabilisation for super steady shots and up to 30X hybrid zoom.

As an all-scenario camera system, it also supports up to ISO 204800 for capturing incredible photos in low light environments.

A Huawei employee demonstrates the features of the Huawei Mate Xs device, during a media event in London, Britain, February 18, 2020. ( REUTERS )

Huawei Mate Xs allows the user to take full advantage of the quad-camera system that would traditionally only benefit images shot from the rear of a device. However, by simply reversing the Mate Xs, consumers can use the secondary screen for selfie shots.

The foldable phone natively supports Multi-Window which allows for two apps to be displayed side by side and interact with each other. Text, images and documents can be transferred as easily as dragging and dropping the content from one app to the other.

A Huawei employee demonstrates the features of the Huawei Mate XS device, during a launch event in London, Britain, February 18, 2020. ( REUTERS )

A dock located at the bottom of the screen provides a space for users to assign apps for quick launch. When two apps are open concurrently, users may launch a third app using the Floating Window feature, which can be used to take care of small tasks such as responding to text messages without exiting the current apps.

The Huawei Mate Xs runs on EMUI10.0.1, an Android Open Source Project-based operating system and is one of the first Huawei devices to launch with a revamped Huawei AppGallery, Huawei’s official app distribution platform.

The Huawei Mate Xs is priced at 2,499 euros.

