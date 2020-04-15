In pics: Take a look at the new Apple iPhone SE 2nd Gen

tech

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:27 IST

Move aside iPhone XR! Apple has just launched the iPhone SE (2nd Gen). Currently the cheapest iPhone in the market, the iPhone SE (2nd Gen) takes the baton away from the iPhone XR that was the best-selling iPhone last year.

With prices starting at Rs 42,500, the iPhone SE (2nd Gen) comes in three variants - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

And in three colours - Black, White and PRODUCT(RED)

The iPhone SE (2nd Gen)comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a TouchID sensor and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip under the hood. This is the same chip that powers the iPhone 11 series.

The smartphone is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

It has one camera on the rear (a 12MP) and a selfie camera on the front. On the rear the 12-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture is a wide camera and uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock even more benefits of computational photography.

For selfies, it has a 7MP camera on the front with 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps.

The iPhone SE (2nd Gen) follows the same design language we saw on the iPhone 8 series and a compact form factor that might score some brownie points for the device amid a sea of bulkier phones. Of course, there is the nostalgia factor.

iPhone SE (2nd Gen) also features the familiar Home button designed with sapphire crystal to be durable and to protect the sensor, and a steel ring to detect a user’s fingerprint for Touch ID.

Apple has not mentioned availability dates as yet. We’ll update you as soon as we get to know.