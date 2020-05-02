e-paper
Home / Tech / In UP, Noida has the most Aarogya Setu downloads: See how the other cities fare

The government has been encouraging people strongly to download the app that tracks the spread of Covid-19 through contact tracing.

tech Updated: May 02, 2020 18:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian government’s Covid-19 tracker has been downloaded by 1.22 crore people till April 30.
Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar, or as it is more popularly known - Noida, leads the list of Aarogya Setu downloads in the state. Ghaziabad comes in second and Lucknow follows third with Meerut at the seventh spot.

Indian government’s Covid-19 tracker has been downloaded by 1.22 crore people till April 30. With the government making the app mandatory for government employees and private employees both, we expect the downloads to go up exponentially over the next few days.

For now, as far as UP is concerned, here’s how each state stands on Aarogya Setu downloads:

Hindustantimes

The app may soon be used as a pass to step out during the lockdown.

