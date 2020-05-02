In UP, Noida has the most Aarogya Setu downloads: See how the other cities fare

Updated: May 02, 2020 18:56 IST

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar, or as it is more popularly known - Noida, leads the list of Aarogya Setu downloads in the state. Ghaziabad comes in second and Lucknow follows third with Meerut at the seventh spot.

Indian government’s Covid-19 tracker has been downloaded by 1.22 crore people till April 30. With the government making the app mandatory for government employees and private employees both, we expect the downloads to go up exponentially over the next few days.

For now, as far as UP is concerned, here’s how each state stands on Aarogya Setu downloads:

The app may soon be used as a pass to step out during the lockdown.