‘Inbox by Gmail’ shut down: Gmail adds email schedule feature, new languages support, and more

As Google pulls the plug on popular ‘Inbox by Gmail’ app, main Gmail application has been updated with a slew of new smart features.

Celebrating 15th anniversary of the email service, Google said that Gmail’s smart compose will include more languages - panish, French, Italian and Portuguese. Also, the language support will be now available on Android devices. So far, it had been exclusive to Pixel 3 phones. iPhone and iPad users will also receive the latest feature.

“Smart Compose is also getting, well, smarter. It will personalize suggestions for you, so if you prefer saying “Ahoy,” or “Ello, mate” in your greetings, Smart Compose will suggest just that. It can also suggest a subject line based on the email you’ve written,” said the company in a blog post.

Gmail now also allows users to schedule email. To schedule email, draft a message on the application. Then click on the three dots menu and select “Schedule Send.” Gmail gives you options such as schedule an email to “tomorrow morning”, “tomorrow afternoon” and even “pick date and time” of your choice.

Now, you can schedule an email on Gmail ( Google )

Google said Gmail users can now respond to a comment thread in Google Docs or browse web without leaving the inbox.

The latest features come after Google announced shutting down ‘Inbox by Gmail’ standalone app for all users. Google said that most of the Inbox by Gmail features including smart compose are now available on the main apps. Here’s how Inbox by Gmail users can make the transition to main apps.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 16:26 IST