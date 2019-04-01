Inbox shut down: How to make the transition to Google’s Gmail apps

Google launched ‘Inbox by Gmail’ standalone application about four years ago. Featuring unique interface and many new features, the Inbox by Gmail offered new experience to users who had looking for more from their email clients. Most of the Inbox by Gmail features have gradually made their way to the main applications.

With the main apps offering more or less same experience, Google has decided to pull the plug on its Inbox app. “We are saying goodbye to Inbox at the end of March 2019. While we were here, we found a new way to email with ideas like snooze, nudges, Smart Reply and more,” said Google in a notification to Inbox users.

If you’ve been avid Inbox users, here’s how you can make the transition to Google’s new Gmail apps.

Most of the popular features of Inbox are now available on Gmail. For instance you can now “snooze emails” in the main app. For reminders, you can use follow-up “nudges” with suggestions to either reply or respond. The right-click has been updated with newer features. Inbox’s biggest feature “smart reply” is now also available in Gmail.

Inbox by Gmail, a smarter email client is shutting down on April 2 ( Gmail )

Users can also try Gmail for some of the key Inbox features. Those who used pins can now try “stars” to label an email thread. You can also try adding a custom label on the thread or certain type of emails. Gmail’s in-app search also allows users to search for labeled messages.

You can set and personalise notifications on your phones for certain Gmail labels. Google also offers a set of rules to filter emails.

Users can check out reminders in the Google Search Assistant. Through Reminders Takeout, you can see past reminders. The built-in tasks module allows you to keep track of your to-do lists.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 17:48 IST