India coronavirus lockdown: How to setup Apple ‘Screen Time’ feature for your kids

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 07:19 IST

While social distancing and self-isolation has led most families stay a home all the time, it has also led to the increased use of smartphones by kids for using educational apps, online classes and more. And with more kids spending time in front of screens, Apple has given some tips and tricks for iPhone and iPad users that will help parents get the best out of the ‘Screen Time’ feature. For those unaware, Screen Time came as a part of iOS 12 two years ago and aimed at cutting down your smartphone addiction. However, over the year it got better with new features, more information and more granular controls.

Customise the contact list that your kid sees while using the iPhone or iPad

Parents can choose between ‘everyone’ and ‘contacts only’ lists that includes people who can contact the child. This will prevent calls from unknown users. In addition, during DownTime or when the app limits expire, parents can further limit who their children can communicate with. This can be done using the ‘specified contacts’ option.

Add restrictions on your child’s iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch in Screen Time

One of the most basic setting in Screen Time is setting app restrictions. Parents can set Content & Privacy Restrictions to block apps and features on the device. It is also possible to filter content that your child sees on the iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch.

Some other additional Screen Time features that parents can set

In addition to what has been mentioned above, parents can get 30 days of usage data, and compare week over week results. There’s also an option for kids to extend the time by clicking the ‘One More Minute’ option for additional minute of screen time.

How to set up Screen Time

Setting up Screen Time feature is easy. You just need to follow these steps.

-Open Settings app.

-Tap on Screen Time option.

-Tap on continue.

- Select This is My [device] or This is My Child’s [device].

If it is your child’s device, you can simply create settings on the device. You can also configure Family Sharing feature to control your child’s device from your own device.