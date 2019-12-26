e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Tech / India external storage market up 8% in Q3 2019, Dell Technologies leads

India external storage market up 8% in Q3 2019, Dell Technologies leads

Dell Technologies continued to be the India market leader in Q3 with a 32.0 per cent share by vendor revenue, followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise with 12.4 per cent market share.

tech Updated: Dec 26, 2019 17:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Dell Technologies-led India external storage market up 8% in Q3
Dell Technologies-led India external storage market up 8% in Q3(REUTERS)
         

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) India’s external storage market vendor revenue witnessed a growth of 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and stood at $91.8 million in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019 ending September, said a new report on Thursday.

Professional services, banking, government, manufacturing and telecommunications industries contributed 83.2 per cent of overall external storage market in this quarter, according to IDC’s latest “Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker 3Q19” report.

Dell Technologies continued to be the India market leader in Q3 with a 32.0 per cent share by vendor revenue, followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise with 12.4 per cent market share.

Hitachi and IBM witnessed strong YoY growth in Q3 due to key wins from professional services, telecommunication and transportation sectors.

“Digital transformation has become a key enabler for businesses to thrive in this competitive world. Organisations are exploring ways to adopt newer technologies based on business outcomes rather than CAPEX investments. Consumption based pricing models are expected to have more demand compared to traditional pricing models,” Dileep Nadimpalli, Research Manager, Enterprise Infrastructure, IDC India, said in a statement.

All Flash Arrays (AFA) witnessed a significant growth of 24.5 per cent YoY, which contributed 36.1 per cent to the overall external storage systems market in Q3.

Organisations’ demand for high performance with minimal latency drove the growth for All Flash Arrays (AFA).

Also witnessing increased adoption of NVMe based flash arrays to drive an incremental growth in the coming quarters. High-end storage grew by 76.0 per cent YoY due to increased investments from government, banking, manufacturing, and transportation organisations in Q3.

Entry storage segment witnessed 10.3 per cent YoY growth, while the mid-range storage segment saw a decline in Q3. “The need for infrastructure modernisation due to the advent of digital technologies pushes majority of the organisations to adopt to new age storage solutions which can offer better performance, agility and scalability,” Nadimpalli added.

tags
top news
UP minister skips visit to homes of 2 men killed in violence, says it wasn’t about religion
UP minister skips visit to homes of 2 men killed in violence, says it wasn’t about religion
‘Punish tukde tukde gang’: Amit Shah’s double barrelled attack on AAP, Cong
‘Punish tukde tukde gang’: Amit Shah’s double barrelled attack on AAP, Cong
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Move aside drones, next extreme cams could be mounted on go-anywhere cars
Move aside drones, next extreme cams could be mounted on go-anywhere cars
WhatsApp’s latest update demystifies self-destructing messaging feature
WhatsApp’s latest update demystifies self-destructing messaging feature
‘Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so’: Aussie fumes at umpire, tempers flare
‘Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so’: Aussie fumes at umpire, tempers flare
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech