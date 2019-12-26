India external storage market up 8% in Q3 2019, Dell Technologies leads

tech

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) India’s external storage market vendor revenue witnessed a growth of 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and stood at $91.8 million in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019 ending September, said a new report on Thursday.

Professional services, banking, government, manufacturing and telecommunications industries contributed 83.2 per cent of overall external storage market in this quarter, according to IDC’s latest “Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker 3Q19” report.

Dell Technologies continued to be the India market leader in Q3 with a 32.0 per cent share by vendor revenue, followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise with 12.4 per cent market share.

Hitachi and IBM witnessed strong YoY growth in Q3 due to key wins from professional services, telecommunication and transportation sectors.

“Digital transformation has become a key enabler for businesses to thrive in this competitive world. Organisations are exploring ways to adopt newer technologies based on business outcomes rather than CAPEX investments. Consumption based pricing models are expected to have more demand compared to traditional pricing models,” Dileep Nadimpalli, Research Manager, Enterprise Infrastructure, IDC India, said in a statement.

All Flash Arrays (AFA) witnessed a significant growth of 24.5 per cent YoY, which contributed 36.1 per cent to the overall external storage systems market in Q3.

Organisations’ demand for high performance with minimal latency drove the growth for All Flash Arrays (AFA).

Also witnessing increased adoption of NVMe based flash arrays to drive an incremental growth in the coming quarters. High-end storage grew by 76.0 per cent YoY due to increased investments from government, banking, manufacturing, and transportation organisations in Q3.

Entry storage segment witnessed 10.3 per cent YoY growth, while the mid-range storage segment saw a decline in Q3. “The need for infrastructure modernisation due to the advent of digital technologies pushes majority of the organisations to adopt to new age storage solutions which can offer better performance, agility and scalability,” Nadimpalli added.