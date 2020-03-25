Coronavirus lockdown: Apple may face trouble making India’s ‘favourite’ iPhone

tech

Mar 25, 2020

Apple’s ‘budget’ iPhone, the iPhone XR came out two years ago and is still one of the best-selling smartphones by the company. The company, last year started producing the particular iPhone in India through Foxconn’s Chennai plant but it looks like the iPhone XR production might take a big hit this time now that India is in complete lockdown for next 21 days. The lockdown announcement came from the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on March 24, 2020 at 8PM IST.

The Indian government has imposed section 144 of its penal code for all kinds of public gatherings. This means four or more people cannot assemble at a single place during the lockdown. This is being done to curb the spread of coronavirus or COVID 19.

“Since this is an extraordinary medical emergency, we have brought these stringent measures into place. Thirty joint teams of corporation and police will be on rounds checking who violates this,” said Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner G Prakash told The Times of India.

It is worth adding that Foxconn has been assembling iPhones in India since October last year and was reported to manufacture the iPhone 11 from Chennai as well.

Apple iPhone XR has been the most popular iPhone in India according to Counterpoint Research’s recent report. The company captured 2% market share in India and registered a year-on-year growth of 41%. The credit for the company’s success goes to one iPhone model: the iPhone XR.

The report says that Apple became one of the fastest growing brands in India owing to multiple price cuts on its iPhone XR. These price cuts were enabled by the local manufacturing of the device in India.

As per a separate report by the global analysis firm, the iPhone XR was one of the top-selling smartphones in the Q3 of 2019 capturing a total of 3% market share globally.