e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / India ranks 128 in Ookla Speedtest Global Index, trails behind Pakistan, Nepal

India ranks 128 in Ookla Speedtest Global Index, trails behind Pakistan, Nepal

India ranked 66, while Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka ranked 155, 112 and 91 respectively in fixed broadband speed.

tech Updated: Feb 20, 2020 16:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
In India the average mobile download speed was just 11.58Mpbs.
In India the average mobile download speed was just 11.58Mpbs.(Pixabay)
         

India ranked 128 in the Speedtest Global Index for mobile broadband speed for the month of January, according to a broadband speed analysis by Ookla. In comparison, India’s neighbours Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka ranked 118, 127 and 87 respectively.

While the average global mobile broadband download speed stood at 31.95Mpbs, in India the average mobile download speed was just 11.58Mpbs. Similarly, the average upload speed in India was 4.51Mpbs as against the global average of 11.32Mbps.

On the other hand, India performed remarkably better in terms of the fixed broad speeds. India ranked 66, while Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka ranked 155, 112 and 91 respectively. The average download speed in India stood at 41.48Mbps as against the global average of 74.32Mbps. Similarly, the average upload speed in India stood at 38.84Mbps as against the global average of 40.83Mbps.

Interestingly, the report notes that while India’s mean download speeds on fixed broadband has gone down from 40.11 Mbps in December 2019 to 38.84 in January 2020, its mean download speed on mobile broadband has gone up from 11.46 Mbps in December 2019 to 11.58 Mbps in January 2020.

Globally, UAE topped the mobile broadband speed with an average download speed of 87.01 Mbps and an average upload speed of 24.51Mbps. The fixed broadband speed list was topped by Singapore, where the average download speed stood at 202.21 Mbps and the average upload speed stood at 208.41Mbps.

tags
top news
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
China says Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit “sabotaged trust”
China says Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit “sabotaged trust”
‘SC ruling on permanent commission for women officers very enabling’: Army Chief
‘SC ruling on permanent commission for women officers very enabling’: Army Chief
Black day, say families of 1997 Uphaar fire victims on SC ruling
Black day, say families of 1997 Uphaar fire victims on SC ruling
‘Lakhs, not millions’: BJP leaders after Donald Trump’s 7 million remark
‘Lakhs, not millions’: BJP leaders after Donald Trump’s 7 million remark
The dream that is Jasprit Bumrah | Opinion
The dream that is Jasprit Bumrah | Opinion
You can pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip from tomorrow for Rs 1,09,999
You can pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip from tomorrow for Rs 1,09,999
Why selling cars in China is worse than making them
Why selling cars in China is worse than making them
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech