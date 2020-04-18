India’s Aarogya Setu app touches 60 million mark

tech

Niti Aayog, earlier this week, said that the government’s Aarogya Setu app has become the fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads. Now, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister RS Prasad has announced that the app has been downloaded by 60 million people in India.

The announcement came in the form of a post on Twitter wherein the MeitY minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and guidance. “60 million users for #AarogyaSetuApp also reflects the commitment with which every Indian is fighting #Covid_19 shoulder to shoulder under the leadership and guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji...India is showing way to the world with our fight against this Pandemic,” Prasad wrote in a Tweet.

He also shared a 25-second long video on the platform which highlights the 60 million mark along with the map of India being formed as the video progresses. You can watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the government has updated the privacy policy of the Aarogya Setu app detailing how it processes user data. The app, as the new policy detailed, requires Bluetooth and location tracking permissions to alert users if they came in close proximity with a Covid-19 patient. It uses a unique digital id (DiD) comprising of details such as a user’s name, phone number, age, sex, profession and countries visited in the last 30 days. This DiD coupled with location data, that is collected every 15 mins, is then used for tracking the spread of the disease.