e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / India’s Aarogya Setu app touches 60 million mark

India’s Aarogya Setu app touches 60 million mark

The announcement came in the form of a post on Twitter wherein the MeitY minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and guidance.

tech Updated: Apr 18, 2020 11:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The app touched 5 crore mark earlier this week.
The app touched 5 crore mark earlier this week.(HT Web)
         

Niti Aayog, earlier this week, said that the government’s Aarogya Setu app has become the fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads. Now, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister RS Prasad has announced that the app has been downloaded by 60 million people in India.

The announcement came in the form of a post on Twitter wherein the MeitY minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and guidance. “60 million users for #AarogyaSetuApp also reflects the commitment with which every Indian is fighting #Covid_19 shoulder to shoulder under the leadership and guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji...India is showing way to the world with our fight against this Pandemic,” Prasad wrote in a Tweet.

He also shared a 25-second long video on the platform which highlights the 60 million mark along with the map of India being formed as the video progresses. You can watch the video here:

 

Meanwhile, the government has updated the privacy policy of the Aarogya Setu app detailing how it processes user data. The app, as the new policy detailed, requires Bluetooth and location tracking permissions to alert users if they came in close proximity with a Covid-19 patient. It uses a unique digital id (DiD) comprising of details such as a user’s name, phone number, age, sex, profession and countries visited in the last 30 days. This DiD coupled with location data, that is collected every 15 mins, is then used for tracking the spread of the disease.

tags
top news
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
LIVE: Group of Ministers meet over Covid-19 at Rajnath Singh’s residence
LIVE: Group of Ministers meet over Covid-19 at Rajnath Singh’s residence
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech