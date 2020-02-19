e-paper
India’s ‘first 5G handset’ likely to be priced at Rs 50,000

iQOO 3, a new smartphone brand from China, is also likely to announce its 5G phone on February 25.

tech Updated: Feb 19, 2020 19:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
First 5G handset in India likely to be priced at Rs 50,000
First 5G handset in India likely to be priced at Rs 50,000(HT Photo)
         

The first 5G-enabled handset in India to be launched by Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, is likely to cost around Rs 50,000, a company official said on Wednesday.

Realme that came into existence in 2018 is all set to become the first brand to unveil 5G ready smartphone in India on Febaruary 24, even though the “network is not available in the country”, he claimed.

“Realme 5G handset will be powered with 865 snapdragon chipset and available at around Rs 50,000,” an official, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.

A leading website, which compares mobile phones, estimates that the price of 5G smartphone handset with a lower chipset version could be available at Rs 25,790 per unit.

The company wants to offer future-ready products and people, who travel aboard, can use the handset as the technology is available in many developed countries, the official said.

The X50 Pro 5G handset will be launched simultenously in Spain and India by Realme after the world’s largest mobile trade show, World Mobile Congress 2020, was cancelled due to outbreak of coronavirus.

iQOO 3, a new smartphone brand from China, is also likely to announce its 5G phone on February 25.

