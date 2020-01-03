e-paper
Home / Tech / India sent 20 billion WhatsApp messages on New Year’s eve

India sent 20 billion WhatsApp messages on New Year’s eve

In the 24 hours leading up to midnight on New Year’s eve, India sent 20 billion messages

tech Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
(Raju Dhuri/Hindustan Times)
         

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has revealed that during the 24 hours leading up to midnight on New Years Eve, over 20 billion messages were sent via the private messaging app in India alone.

WhatsApp has over 40 crore users in India.

Worldwide, a record-breaking 100 billion messages were sent via the private messaging app on New Year’s Eve.

In WhatsApp’s 10-year history, December 31, 2019, saw more messages sent than on any previous day.

WhatsApp data also showed that of the 100 billion messages sent, more than 12 billion were picture messages sent around the world on New Year’s Eve.

It seems fair to assume that a very large number of the messages sent on December 31 were wishing someone a ‘Happy New Year’.

The top 5 most popular WhatsApp features with its users worldwide over the course of 2019 were text messaging, status, picture messaging, calling and voice notes.

