Govt launches coronavirus tracker app called Aarogya Setu: Here’s what it does

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 11:59 IST

Indian government already has its MyGov app to spread awareness about the coronavirus outbreak. However, it has now launched a dedicated coronavirus tracking app called Aarogya Setu, which will use the smartphone’s location data and Bluetooth to check if you have been near a COVID-19 infected person or not. Spotted by The Next Web first, the app determines if you are at risk by looking through a database of known cases across India.

While the location data is used to determine where exactly the person is, the app uses Bluetooth connectivity to tell you if you have been within 6-feet proximity from the infected person. Based on this, the app shows if you are at a ‘high risk’ or not. In case you are in a high risk area, the app advises you to go for a test and call the toll-free number 1075 to schedule an appointment at a nearby testing centre.

In addition, the Aarogya Setu app also suggests tips on how to prevent yourself from getting coronavirus. The app even shares your data with the government in case you are tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in contact with the person. However, the app’s privacy policy does add that the data is not shared by third-party users.

The app includes a chatbot that answers your basic queries on coronavirus and determines if you have symptoms or not. It also gives helpline numbers for each state in India.

The app, for now, is available to download from Google Play Store. Here’s what the description says:

“Aarogya Setu is a mobile application developed by the Government of India to connect essential health services with the people of India in our combined fight against COVID-19. The App is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Government of India, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the app regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19.”

It is not for sure when exactly this app will be coming to iPhones.