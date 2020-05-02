e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Indian govt makes Aarogya Setu app mandatory for private sector employees

Indian govt makes Aarogya Setu app mandatory for private sector employees

The order came as the government extended the lockdown enforced in the country to combat the spread of Covid-19 to two more weeks.

tech Updated: May 02, 2020 16:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
As per the government order, private offices in areas that are not designated as containment zones can operate with up to 33% strength as per requirement.
As per the government order, private offices in areas that are not designated as containment zones can operate with up to 33% strength as per requirement.(Aarogya Setu app)
         

The Indian government, earlier this week, made its Covid-19 tracking app, Aarogya Setu, mandatory for all government and public sector employees. Now, word is that the government has also made the app mandatory for all public sector employees entrusting organisational heads with the implementation of the order.

“Use of Aarogya Setu app shall be made mandatory for all employees, both private and public. It shall be the responsibility of the head of the respective organisations to ensure 100% coverage of this app among the employees,” the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in its directive.

 

The order came as the government extended the lockdown enforced in the country to combat the spread of Covid-19 to two more weeks.

In addition to making the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for public and private sector employees, the government has also made some relaxations. As per the government order, private offices in areas that are not designated as containment zones can operate with up to 33% strength as per requirement. Government offices in the Red Zone, on the other hand, will be able to operate at full capacity for senior officers of the level of deputy secretary and above, with the rest of the staff attending up to 33% as per requirement.

In addition to that, the government has also allowed e-commerce platforms to deliver non-essential items to people in Green and Orange zones. For Red Zone, the e-retailers can deliver essential items only.

top news
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech