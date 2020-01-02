Indian photographer uses iPhone 6S to beat the rest at a photo contest

tech

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 19:15 IST

Apple’s iPhones are some of the best camera phones in the market right now. Though the newer iPhone models are technologically superior than their predecessors, both in terms of performance and camera capabilities, that doesn’t mean that the old iPhone models aren’t good, especially when it comes to clicking stunning images. This was recently proved by an Indian photographer who won an award for an image clicked using his four-year-old iPhone.

Bengaluru-based, Sreekumar Krishnan won best iPhone Photography Award (iPPA) under the Sunset category for an image clicked using the iPhone 6S. The image has been clicked after the sunset and it shows the statue of Lord Rama after shooting an arrow.

“The evening sky marred by some solitary clouds provided a perfect backdrop to this shot. This is the statue of Lord Ram, Hindu God, shot in the outskirts of Bangalore just before sunset,” the description of the image states.

To give you a brief about the photographer, Sreekumar Krishnan is an award-winning Indian photographer who has won several awards including the Black & White spider Awards 2019. His work has been featured in Natgeo, HSBC International calendar and at the Louvre in France, among other places. Krishnan will get a gold bar for winning this competition.

It is interesting to note that the images that won the second and third prize in the sunset category were also shot using older iPhone models. While the image that won the second prize was shot using iPhone 6S, the image that bagged the third spot was captured using iPhone 6.