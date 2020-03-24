Indian property site hack leads to 2 million users’ data exposed

tech

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 15:49 IST

Private data of more than 2 million users were shared on a hacking forum following a major security breach of the Indian property website PropTiger in 2018.

According to a new Have I been pwned alert, the exposed data contains both user records and login histories with more than 2 million unique customer email addresses. The data that was exposed on the hacking forum also included personal information such as IP addresses, password stored as MD5 hashes, dates of birth, and names among others.

New breach: PropTiger had a 2018 database file exposed and shared on a popular hacking forum last month. Exposed data included user records and login histories containing over 2M unique email addresses. 69% were already in @haveibeenpwned #breach — Black_Hat_India (@black_hat_india) March 24, 2020

New #databreach detected: #PropTiger Breach date: 30 January 2018 Date added to HIBP: 24 March 2020 Compromised accounts: 2,156,921 — Cyber Security Bot (@cybsecbot) March 24, 2020

“In January 2018, the Indian property website PropTiger suffered a data breach which resulted in a 3.46GB database file being exposed and subsequently shared extensively on a popular hacking forum 2 years later,” said an email alert sent to users affected by the breach.

“PropTiger advised they believe the usability of the data is “limited” due to how certain data attributes were generated and stored,” it added.

According the security alert, 2,156,921 users affected by the security breach.

Based on Gurgaon, Haryana, PropTiger is an independent real estate advisor with a pan-India presence, according to Crunchbase. The platform says it has more than 500 relation managers spread across the country.