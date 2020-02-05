Indians confessed their love to Amazon Alexa once every minute in 2019

tech

Voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant have gained widespread popularity in India. Users can ask these AI-based assistants to carry out multiple tasks. But it’s not always something useful as Amazon has revealed that Indians confessed their love to Alexa once every minute.

“Alexa, I love you” and “Alexa, will you marry me?” were the most popular love confessions to Alexa by Indians in 2019. Indians told Alexa that they love her once every minute. And they asked Alexa to marry them at least once every second minute. Alexa must have received the most love confessions and marriage proposals ever.

In addition to this, Alexa was asked about her wellbeing in English and in Hindi. “Alexa, how are you” was asked eight times every minute. “Alexa, kaisi ho?” was asked three times every minute. Amazon’s latest insights on how Indians interacted with Alexa in 2019 are far from boring.

Music requests turned out to be the most popular Alexa skill in 2019. Interestingly, the most requested songs by Indians to Alexa were ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, ‘Baby Shark’ and ‘Lamberghini’. Of the three, Hanuman Chalisa topped the list as it was played over four times every time. Baby Shark was played three times every minute and Lamberghini was played twice every minute. In total, Alexa received over 1,000 song requests every minute.

Amazon has been customizing Alexa for its Indian customers. It rolled out support for Hindi on Amazon Alexa last year. Alexa can speak and understand in both Hindi and Hinglish. It also seamlessly switches between Hindi and English without having to change the language option.