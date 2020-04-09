e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Indigenous test kits to boost Andhra’s capabilities in Covid-19 management

Indigenous test kits to boost Andhra’s capabilities in Covid-19 management

Paving the way for indigenous medical equipment manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh, CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched Covid-19 testing kits manufactured by the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone

tech Updated: Apr 09, 2020 10:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Amravati
(Representative image) Paving the way for indigenous medical equipment manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh, CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched Covid-19 testing kits manufactured by the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone
(Representative image) Paving the way for indigenous medical equipment manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh, CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched Covid-19 testing kits manufactured by the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Paving the way for indigenous medical equipment manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched Covid-19 testing kits manufactured by the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ).

All set to start producing the test kits from April 15, AMTZ will begin manufacturing 2,000 kits per day and gradually scale up production.

Speaking to the media, Minister for Industries, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, said, “AMTZ is now manufacturing 2,000 testing kits per day. Once it gets the laser welding equipment, the production will be scaled up to 25,000 units per day. Starting from April 15, for the first time in India, AMTZ will produce ventilators. It will start with 3,000 ventilators a month which will soon be scaled up to 5,000 units per month.”

The minister said that apart from the state’’s requirements, AMTZ will also cater to rest of the country. Each test kit can be used to perform 20 tests at a cost of Rs 1,200 for the government. By May, the AMTZ is aiming to manufacture 7.5 lakh kits and deliver them to other states as well.

The government plans to scale up the supply of kits to facilitate 4,000 tests a day in the state. DNA, RNA, PCR tests can also be performed using these kits and the result can be seen in 55 minutes, the minister added.

Plans are afoot to manufacture ventilators too at the AMTZ. Officials said that the Central government has already placed orders for 3,500 ventilators.

“Permission has been granted by the Naval department to manufacture a machine that supports 5 to 6 patients using one ventilator. Such innovations will come up from the MedTech zone in near future and it would be the focal point of medical discovery in India,” the minister said.

top news
‘We will win this together’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s thank you note
‘We will win this together’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s thank you note
Maharashtra Covid-19 cases reach 1,135 in a month; mortality rate double than India’s
Maharashtra Covid-19 cases reach 1,135 in a month; mortality rate double than India’s
As Centre considers Covid-19 lockdown extension, demand to resume industry
As Centre considers Covid-19 lockdown extension, demand to resume industry
LIVE: 669 active cases of coronavirus recorded in Delhi
LIVE: 669 active cases of coronavirus recorded in Delhi
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
No dearth of anti-malaria drug, say states amid local concerns
No dearth of anti-malaria drug, say states amid local concerns
‘Players are just pawns’: Former Pakistan skipper says board officials may be involved in fixing
‘Players are just pawns’: Former Pakistan skipper says board officials may be involved in fixing
2020 WCOTY awards: Porsche Taycan adjudged World Luxury Car of the year
2020 WCOTY awards: Porsche Taycan adjudged World Luxury Car of the year
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech