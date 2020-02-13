IndiGo launches Hindi website to strengthen its regional footprint

tech

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 12:41 IST

In a move to strengthen its regional footprint, Indigo has launched its Hindi website. The first private airline in the country to do so, Indigo now offers a Hindi interface for customers where they can get all the information about products and services. The website will let customers efficiently avail information related to flights, discounts, schedules and also book flights.

Over the last few years, the consumption and demand for content in regional languages has increased significantly in the country. India clocked 637 million internet users as of March 2019, with Hindi content consumption witnessing a growth of 94% over 2018-19. With Hindi fast becoming the other language of choice for accessing the Internet, it makes sense for Indigo to launch their website in Hindi for this market and deepen consumer connect.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of our website in Hindi language. The growing prominence of regional content and customer’s demand for accessing the internet in Hindi, has been a key driver for us to include regional outreach as an important part of our consumer connect strategy. This step also ties in with the government’s vision of empowering every Indian to travel by air with ease. Our endeavour is to deliver a hassle-free experience, from the time the customer opens our website till the time they reach their destination.

“We will continue to offer affordable, on-time, hassle-free and courteous experience across our extensive network,” Boulter added.

You can check out the new site here.