Indo-Russian AI coop to reach level of strategic sectors soon, says digital solutions provider Zyfra

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 17:52 IST

Finnish-Russian digital solutions provider Zyfra said on Sunday that there are good prospects of cooperation in the field of industrial artificial intelligence (AI) that would take innovation, in some years, to the same level of cooperation seen in strategic sectors like defence and nuclear energy.

India has become a key foreign market for Zyfra which develops turnkey solutions for digital transformation and enhancing operational efficiency in industries like mining, oil and gas, machinery and metallurgy across the globe.

Responding to queries here, Zyfra Director of Business Development Alexander Smolensky that private companies have a distinct advantage in the area of innovation.

“There are undoubtedly prospects for cooperation between Russian and Indian companies in the area of industrial artificial intelligence. India is an industrial power with a long history and extensive experience of IT development. India is very interested in innovation, and we’re ‘eeing that from both government agencies, as well as companies. We are seeing high demand for digitalisation from Indian companies,” he said.

“Military and technical cooperation and nuclear energy form significant part of the government agenda. In innovation, it’s a’out private business which have a distinct advantage in that we don’t h’ve to adhere to the state agenda. Indian clients choose Zyfra products because we offer unique solutions which increase production efficiency, not because our countries are strategic partners,” Smolensky said.

He also said that Indo-Russian cooperation in innovation would get a boost if local production of hardware in India is increased for meeting the needs of the domestic market.

“As a first step and from our point of view, I would suggest producing the hardware in India for the domestic market and then deal with Russian software. For example, currently, we also have to find international hardware in India, or even export it. This is not very convenient, is relatively expensive and is not in the interests of either party in the long term,” he said.

“Secondly, India has brilliant mathematicians and IT developers. We’re interested in forging strong partnerships in India, which could team Zyfra solutions with local know-how, including technological processes. Essentially, we’re ready to transfer base technology and tools so that our Indian partners can transform that into an end product geared towards the local market,” he added.

Last year, Zyfra connected 500 computerised numerical control (CNC) machines in India to its MDCplus real-time machine monitoring and manufacturing data collection systems, and plans to connect another 1,000 such machines this year.

Zyfra has been facilitating industrial manufacturers in India with AI and IIoT-based solutions, while in December last, the Odisha-based Earthmovers awarded Zyfra a contract to implement an “intelligent mine” solution at the Pakri Barwadih coal mining project in Jharkhand.