Infinix Band 5 smart band takes on Xiaomi Mi Band 4, priced at Rs 1,799

Infinix Band 5 comes with heart rate monitor and IP67 certification. The smart band goes on sale via Flipkart on December 3.

tech Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Infinix Band 5 launched
Infinix Band 5 launched(Infinix Band 5)
         

Transsion group’s Infinix on Wednesday announced the launch of a new wearable, Infinix Band 5. Priced at Rs 1,799, Infinix Band 5 will go on sale via Flipkart from December 3.

Just like other smart bands, Infinix Band 5 allows users to measure steps taken, calories burnt, and distance covered among other activities. The device comes with a 0.96-inch colour IPS screen. It also has a heart rate monitor and can also track sleep. The smart band is IP67 certified.

With Infinix Band 5, users can access in-band notifications for messages, reminders from applications, and calls. Infinix Band 5 is said to deliver up to 20 days of battery life on a single charge. With continuous heartbeat rate monitor switched on, users can expect five to seven days of backup, according to the company.

Infinix Band 5 can be managed using Infinix Life 2.0 application.

Vs Mi Band 4

Infinix’s new smart band will compete with Xiaomi’s latest Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3i which launched in India recently. Xiaomi Mi Band 3i is available online for Rs 1,299 while Mi Band 4 costs Rs 2,299. Mi Band 3i is a cheaper version of Mi Band 3 and doesn’t come with heart rate monitor.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 120 x 240 pixels resolution, customisable watch faces, and ability to identify between six activities. Mi Band 4 is equipped with 5ATM rating. The device is powered by a 135mAh battery with 20-day battery backup. Users can also use the band to respond to calls, see notifications for messages and reminders from applications. Xiaomi Band 4 is equipped with heart rate monitor as well.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

