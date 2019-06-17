Infinix Hot 7 Pro goes on sale on Flipkart, priced at Rs 8,999

Transsion Holding’s online-exclusive sub-brand Infinix new Infinix Hot 7 Pro smartphone will be available at Rs 8,999 on Flipkart from June 17 to June 21, the company said on Sunday.

The company claims that Infinix Hot 7 Pro is the first smartphone with 6GB of RAM priced under Rs 10,000 in India.

It has a 6.19-inch HD+ display with a notch at top, a MediaTek Helio P-22 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone also features an AI-enabled dual rear camera setup of 13MP and 2MP each.

ALSO READ: Here are the top value-for-money smartphones in India under Rs 10,000

In the front too, there is a 13MP and a 2MP camera equipped with AI Portrait and Beauty mode. In addition, the phone packs a 4000mh battery capacity and runs Android 9 Pie-based XOS 5.0 out-of-the-box.

ALSO READ: Top smartphones in India under Rs 20,000

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 13:14 IST