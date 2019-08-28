Infinix HOT 8 smartphone to launch in India next week

tech

Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings is set to launch a disruptive affordable smartphone under its brand Infinix Mobile for less than Rs 8,000 in India on September 4.

Industry sources told IANS on Wednesday that the new device, named “HOT 8”, may sport a triple real camera system with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

The new smartphone is the third launch in the popular “HOT” series.

Taking cue from the leaked images, HOT 8 appears promising in the affordable price segment with cutting-edge features.

The brand has witnessed many successful devices like Smart 3 Plus, S4, HOT7 and HOT7 PRO.

Infinix Mobile is present in 36 countries, including emerging markets like Latin America, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, South and South-East Asia.

It was recently listed among the top 30 most admired brands in Africa by the British magazine “African Business”.

