Infinix launches Samsung Galaxy Note 9-inspired ‘Note 5 Stylus’: Price, specs

Infinix on Monday launched a new smartphone ‘Note 5 Stylus’ in India. As the name suggests, the smartphone comes with Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9-like stylus. Infinix Note 5 Stylus, however, is a mid-range phone and priced at Rs 15,999. The phone will go on sale in India on December 4.

The stylus on the new Infinix phone looks and functions very similar to Samsung’s S-Pen. The Infinix stylus allows users to create notes on the lock screen, take screenshots, doodle, and even write memos. It also supports handwriting recognition. All the content created by the stylus is saved in a folder called “X-Pen.”

Infinix Note 5 Stylus features a 5.93 full HD+ full view display with 18:9 aspect ratio and does not have a notch. Infinix Note 5 Stylus is powered by a MediaTek P23 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. It runs on Google’s Android One programme. The phone has 64GB built-in storage.

It features a 16-megapixel rear camera with dual LED flash, AI auto scene detection and modes such as Night, HDR and time-lapse. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera with AI bokeh mode and wide-selfie support.

Infinix Note 5 Stylus is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The phone comes with an 18W fast charger. Infinix says the phone can deliver up to 32 days of standby time, 20 hours of talktime, 23 hours of audio playback, and 9 hours of gaming. ALSO READ: Samsung stays loyal to S Pen as stylus phones vanish from market

Other features of the phone include Bluetooth, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Infinix Note 5 Stylus is available in two colours, Bordeaux Red and Charcoal Blue.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 13:40 IST