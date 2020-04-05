Infinix Note 7, Note 7 Lite launched: Specs, features and more

tech

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 20:38 IST

Infinix has launched two new smartphones from its Note series - Note 7 and Note 7 Lite. The new Infinix smartphones have been listed on the company’s website but prices and availability details haven’t been revealed yet.

Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite both offer almost the same set of specifications. Both phones also look identical with a punch-hole camera on the display. The main differentiator is the rear camera design where it’s a circular one on the Note 7. The Note 7 Lite has its rear cameras placed on the left corner. Both phones also sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Infinix Note 7 specs

Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ LCD display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G70 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 2TB.

For photography, Infinix Note 7 sports a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a low light video camera. There’s a 16-megapixel up front for selfies.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include dual SIM support, 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi. On the software front, Infinix Note 7 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Infinix Note 7 Lite specs

Infinix Note 7 Lite comes with a slightly smaller 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display. It packs 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The processor for Note 7 Lite hasn’t been specified on the site. The smartphone also sports a quad camera setup with the same configuration except for a QVGA sensor. For selfies, Infinix Note 7 Lite has an 8-megapixel camera up front. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery, and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.