e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Infinix S5 launched in India, priced at Rs 8,999: Check full specifications, features

Infinix S5 budget smartphone launched in India. The phone will go on sale on October 21.

tech Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Infinix S5 launched in India
Infinix S5 launched in India(Infinix)
         

Infinix on Tuesday launched a new smartphone under its S-series. The latest Infinix S5 comes with a punch-hole display with 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. Priced at Rs 8,999, the smartphone will go on sale in India on October 21 at 12noon on Flipkart.

Infinix S5 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 20:9 Super Cinema IPS LCD panel and 480 nits brightness. The smartphone has a 3D unibody glass design with a “crystal feather” texture. The display also comes with Eye care and read mode.

The new Infinix phone comes with an AI-powered quad rear camera setup featuring 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel wide lens. The setup also features macro and depth sensors. The wide-angle lens offers 114-degree field of view. The macro lens allows users to capture photos from a close range of up to 2.5cm. The camera comes integrated with Google Lens. On the front, Infinix S5 has a 32-megapixel AI selfie camera.

ALSO READ: Realme X2 Pro with premium specs launched

Infinix S5 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 64-bit processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery which is said to deliver 18.82 hrs 4G Talk-time, 32 hrs Music Playback (Speakers), 111hrs Music (Headset), 14.7 hrs Video Playback, 13.4 hrs Web Surfing, 11 hrs Gaming, 18.8 hours 4G talk-time, 31 days Standby time. Infinix S5 comes with 3-in-1 card slot which supports two nano SIM cards and one microSD card.

Other key features of the phone include fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and microUSB support.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 13:47 IST

tags
top news
Farooq Abdullah’s daughter, sister detained in Srinagar protest on Art 370
Farooq Abdullah’s daughter, sister detained in Srinagar protest on Art 370
Haryana made ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ mission a success: PM Modi
Haryana made ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ mission a success: PM Modi
On barbs over Jay Shah’s BCCI move, Sharad Pawar springs a surprise
On barbs over Jay Shah’s BCCI move, Sharad Pawar springs a surprise
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
Ganguly unanimous pick for BCCI’s top post: How the drama unfolded
Ganguly unanimous pick for BCCI’s top post: How the drama unfolded
Air India world’s 1st airline to use TaxiBot on A320 plane with passengers
Air India world’s 1st airline to use TaxiBot on A320 plane with passengers
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Koena MitraSunny LeoneSourav GangulyDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech