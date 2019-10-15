Infinix S5 launched in India, priced at Rs 8,999: Check full specifications, features

tech

Infinix on Tuesday launched a new smartphone under its S-series. The latest Infinix S5 comes with a punch-hole display with 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. Priced at Rs 8,999, the smartphone will go on sale in India on October 21 at 12noon on Flipkart.

Infinix S5 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 20:9 Super Cinema IPS LCD panel and 480 nits brightness. The smartphone has a 3D unibody glass design with a “crystal feather” texture. The display also comes with Eye care and read mode.

The new Infinix phone comes with an AI-powered quad rear camera setup featuring 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel wide lens. The setup also features macro and depth sensors. The wide-angle lens offers 114-degree field of view. The macro lens allows users to capture photos from a close range of up to 2.5cm. The camera comes integrated with Google Lens. On the front, Infinix S5 has a 32-megapixel AI selfie camera.

Infinix S5 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 64-bit processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery which is said to deliver 18.82 hrs 4G Talk-time, 32 hrs Music Playback (Speakers), 111hrs Music (Headset), 14.7 hrs Video Playback, 13.4 hrs Web Surfing, 11 hrs Gaming, 18.8 hours 4G talk-time, 31 days Standby time. Infinix S5 comes with 3-in-1 card slot which supports two nano SIM cards and one microSD card.

Other key features of the phone include fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and microUSB support.

