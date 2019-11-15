Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole selfie camera launched: Check price, specifications, features

tech

Infinix on Friday announced the launch of a new budget smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 7,999, the new Infinix S5 Lite will go on sale on Flipkart starting November 22. The latest smartphone is available in Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan and Violet colour options.

Infinix S5 Lite is also one of the rare under Rs 10,000 smartphones in India to offer a punch-hole camera on the front. The smartphone comes with 6.6-inch HD+ screen and unique 20:9 aspect ratio.

Infinix S5 Lite runs on Android Pie 9.0 operating system-based XOS 5.5 Cheetah layer. The phone comes with features like Digital Wellbeing, smart gestures and ability to hide select content from the phone.

The smartphone is powered by a Helio P22 64 bit Octa-core processor with 12nm FinFET, 2.0GHz CPU frequency coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. The latest Infinix phone has 3-in-1 card slot which supports dual Nano SIMs along with a dedicated micro SD card slot which supports storage up to 256GB.

The phone comes with multifunctional Fingerprint sensor. There’s also Face Unlock, which is said to unlock the phone in just 0.3 seconds. The phone houses a 4,000mAh battery which is said to deliver 8.82 hrs 4G talk-time, 32 hrs music playback, 14.7 hrs video playback, 13.4 hrs web surfing, 11 hrs gaming and 31 days standby time.

Another highlight of the Infinix S5 Lite is the camera. The phone has a 16-megapixel in-display selfie camera and 16-megapixel AI rear camera. There’s also a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back.