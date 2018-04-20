InFocus Vision 3 Pro with Nokia Bothie-like ‘Dualfie’ feature launched in India

InFocus on Thursday launched Vision 3 Pro smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 10,999, key highlights of the smartphone include face unlock feature and a Nokia Bothie-like “dualfie”feature that allows users to simultaneously use the front and rear camera. The smartphone is exclusively available via Amazon.in.

The smartphone has 13 MP+8 MP, wide-angle dual rear camera with phase detection auto focus (PDAF). A MediaTek MT6750 processor powers the device coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory that can be extended upto 128GB.

Vision 3 PRO has a 5.7-inch, 18:9 HD display for an immersive experience. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 OS and is fuelled by 4,000mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 22 days on standby.

Our devices are designed with high-end features and great functionality to cater to the consumers’ budget needs. The Indian consumer can now get the best of both worlds -- budget pricing and great features and technology,” Luo Zhongsheng, Global CEO for Sharp and InFocus Mobile, said in a statement.