Infosys unveils Microsoft Azure Sentinel-powered security solution Cyber Next

tech Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
Infosys launches Microsoft-powered security solution Cyber Next
Infosys launches Microsoft-powered security solution Cyber Next (REUTERS)
         

Global software major Infosys on Tuesday launched Cyber Next, a Microsoft Azure Sentinel-powered platform offering enhanced enterprise security management services solutions.

“We are developing next-generation platform-based offerings that leverage Azure Sentinel to help customers simplify their security operations, and scale as they grow,” Infosys cybersecurity practice head Vishal Salvi said in a statement.

Salvi said Microsoft Azure Sentinel’s core features match with the Bengaluru-based $11 billion company’s philosophy of diagnose, design, deliver and defend users from security threats.

Microsoft Azure Sentinel is a threat averting solution for enterprises, combining the American software giant’s decades long security experience with artificial intelligence and cloud.

With features such as Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR), the Microsoft solution enables enterprises to address data threats formidably.

“We have a responsibility to bring new cybersecurity capabilities to our customers. By combining the strengths of the Microsoft security portfolio with Infosys service offerings, enterprises are able to better manage their security posture,” said Microsoft cybersecurity solutions group corporate vice president Ann Johnson.

Cyber Next’s services include round the clock monitoring and lifecycle management, among others through an internationally scattered network of cyber defence centres, experts and skilled security analysts.

