Instagram adds TikTok-like features for Boomerang: Here’s how it works

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 12:21 IST

Instagram has introduced new TikTok-like features for its ‘Boomerang’ tool which is available on Stories. The new Boomerang new features are now available on Stories and require no update for the same.

Boomerang on Instagram now has four new features along with the existing classic one. There’s ‘SlowMo’, ‘Echo’, ‘Duo’ and ‘Trimming’. These features sound self-explanatory but here’s how they work. The easiest is possibly be SlowMo which plays the Boomerang video in well, slow motion. Echo essentially creates a double vision on your Boomerang video for that ‘extra effect’.

Duo on Boomerang will speed up and slow down your Boomerang and add a texturised effect at the end. With trimming, users can edit the length of their Boomerang from when it starts or ends. In addition to these new features, the classic Boomerang effect is still available on Instagram Stories. Also, these features are available only on Instagram Stories and not the Boomerang app.

🐢 SlowMo

🗣 Echo

👯‍♀️ Duo



Boomerang has new creative twists that'll make you say yaaassssss. Try them all out today. pic.twitter.com/wp0A71RefL — Instagram (@instagram) January 10, 2020

To get started on these features, first find Boomerang on Instagram Stories from the tab below. Take a Boomerang video and select the editing tool on top which is indicated by an infinity loop icon. Once this is done, users will see the new editing features below and choose whichever they like.

Instagram’s sibling app WhatsApp is also working on a similar Boomerang feature. WhatsApp currently lets users make GIFs out of videos on the app itself. The messaging app has been testing the Boomerang feature as an additional video editing tool like the GIF maker. This feature hasn’t been rolled out to all users as yet.