Instagram announces new security features for third-party services

Instagram’s new security features will make it easier for users to control what data third-party services have access to. These features will gradually roll out in the next six months.

tech Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:30 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Instagram on Tuesday announced a new feature which will allow users to have control over the personal information they share with third-party apps and it will be rolling out gradually over the next six months.

The new feature will be available on Instagram and users can navigate by going to Settings > Security > Apps and Websites to see which third-party services have access to their data. Here, users will be able to remove third-party services connected to their Instagram account. Instagram says that once the third-party account is removed it will no longer have access to user data.

“It is essential that we protect the data people share with us. We also want to give people more control over the data they share with other apps and services,” the company said in a statement.

 

Instagram will also be rolling out an “updated authorisation screen” that will notify users when a third-party app is requesting to use data.

“To ensure you know what specific data third parties are requesting from you, we are also introducing an updated authorization screen that lists all the information the third party is requesting to access. You’ll have the option to “cancel” or “authorize” this access directly from the authorisation screen,” the company added.

Instagram had recently rolled out a new ‘Restrict’ mode globally that would let users stop people who bully them via offensive posts or abusive comments. A user could restrict someone by swiping left on a comment, through the Privacy tab in Settings or directly on the profile of the account you intend to restrict.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 18:30 IST

