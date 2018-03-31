Instagram brings back GIF support; GIPHY apologises for racial content

You must have noticed that the GIF option on Instagram suddenly went missing for quite a while. This was due to a controversy over a racist GIF image overlooked by GIPHY. Instagram has reintroduced GIF tool on its platform which can be used on your Stories.

You can add GIFs to your Instagram Stories by tapping the sticker icon on top. The GIF tool will be available on the third row along with the location, temperature, and hashtag buttons. GIFs on Instagram are powered by GIPHY, the biggest GIF search engine. Here, you’ll have a list of trending GIFs to choose from or type relevant keywords to add one of your interests.

via GIPHY

Coming back to the racist GIPHY controversy, it was reported that the GIF included disturbing text along with a racial slur, TechCrunch report. The GIF image read, ““N-- Crime Death Counter - Keep Cranking Bonzo, the Numbers Just Keep on Climbing!”

This racist GIF was first spotted by a 21-year-old from England on Snapchat. This led to both Snapchat and Instagram removing GIPHY integration from their social platforms. Snapchat hasn’t brought back GIPHY integration on its platform as yet.

On bringing back GIPHY on Instagram, the company said, “We’ve been in close contact with GIPHY throughout this process and we’re confident that they have put measures in place to ensure that Instagram users have a good experience.”

GIPHY has also apologised over the incident and has taken “full responsibility for this recent event” and clarifies that the company does not “condone or support this kind of content”. After investigating the incident, GIPHY found that there was a bug in their content moderation filters for stickers. The company said that it has fixed the bug and also re-moderated their entire sticker library. It has also introduced another level of moderation for approval of every sticker that enters the library.