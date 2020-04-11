Instagram brings Direct Messages to web version: Here’s how to get started

tech

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 18:39 IST

Facebook’s Instagram yesterday (April 10) rolled out one of the key features it was testing since quite some time – sending Direct Messages to each other on the web version. This has always been there in the Android and iOS version of the app but was missing from Instagram.com since forever. However, now that it is out, you won’t need to pick up your smartphone all the time for replying to those DMs. So, how to get started with this feature on the desktop. It’s really easy, just follow these steps.

Step 1: Open www.instagram.com website on desktop.

Step 2: Log-in to your account. If you have already logged in to Facebook in a different tab and have your Instagram account connected, you will automatically see the option to log in using Facebook credentials.

Step 3: Once logged-in, click on the Direct Message button on the top right corner of the homepage. It should be along with the Home, Explore, Activity and Account buttons.

Step 4: Tapping on the DM button will open the page that lists all your recently active contacts (along with the rest of the followers) on the left side. The entire conversation thread can be viewed on the right side once you click on the conversation on the left side.

Step 5: The left side pane shows you contacts in your ‘Primary’ DM section by default, you can also access the ‘General’ section and the ‘Request’ tab. In addition, there is a compose button on the top of left pane to create a new message and send to one or multiple contacts.

Step 6: On the right side, besides viewing the messages as they are, it is possible to insert emojis, images and send ‘Hearts’ to the other person. However, you can’t send gifs yet. From the top right corner of the pane you can chose to mute the person, delete chat, block or report the user.

That’s pretty much it for the new Direct Messages feature for the Instagram web version. For what’s worth, the web DM feature for Instagram goes in line with Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg’s plan of making its platforms more communication-focussed. Last year Zuckerberg told The New York Times that it will eventually allow Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram users to easily communicate to each other and web DMs for Instagram just seems one step closer to Zuck’s ultimate plan.