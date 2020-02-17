Instagram CEO explains why there is no app for iPad yet

tech

In the past couple of years, a number of mobile app developers, such as Twitter and others, have rejigged their apps to make them more suitable for Apple iPads’ bigger display. While reports in the past have hinted towards the Facebook-owned WhatsApp developing an app customised for iPads, Instagram, so far, has shied away from discussing the possibility.

Now, Instagram chief executive officer Adam Mosseri has explained why the company hasn’t rolled out an iPad-friendly app yet.

Responding to a query by a user, Moserri said that the company hasn’t taken the plunge yet as it doesn’t have the resources to do so. He said that Instagram “would like to build an iPad app... But we only have so many people, and lots to do, and it hasn’t bubbled up as the next best thing to do yet.”

It is worth noting that, traditionally, Instagram has tried to dodge questions surrounding an app for iPad. While responding to a question by The Verge about the possibility of launching an iPad app, the company dodged the question saying that feature wasn’t a priority for the company at the moment. “DMs on the web help its users stay in touch with the people you care about,” Instagram said in a statement.

The good news, however, is that Instagram hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of introducing an app especially customised for iPad, which means that we might see such an app hitting the App Store sometime in distant future.