Instagram could roll out voice, video calls: Report

Is Instagram getting ready to up its game? Looks like it.

The popular photo-sharing app could soon allow users to make voice and video calls. The latest APK (Android Application Package) file for Instagram Direct has telltale signs of the twin calling features, reports TechCrunch. Instagram Direct allows users to exchange direct messages.

Instagram was yet to react to the TechCrunch story but with APK files available for download, a launch looks imminent.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing of Facebook-owned Instagram’s plans for video and voice calls. Popular WhatsApp blog WABetaInfo had in January shared a screenshot of Instagram on iOS with the video call icon. The video call icon appears on top of an active chat on Instagram Direct.

The TechCrunch report shows both voice and video calling icons on Instagram Direct. Instagram, which has 500 million daily active users, has been constantly updating its features, as competition with Snapchat gets fierce.

The new feature would be another backhand compliment for the rival, which already supports video and voice calling.

Instagram’s blatant copy of Snapchat’s “Stories” has been the company’s smartest move, as 300 million of its active users have embraced the feature within a year of its launch.

Recently, Instagram introduced GIPHY stickers for “Stories”, and started showing “Active” status for users on Direct.