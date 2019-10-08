Instagram dark mode is now available, here’s how to use it

tech

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:09 IST

Instagram is the latest app to introduce dark mode on its platform. Instagram dark mode is now available on Android and iOS with the latest update.

Dark mode brings a major UI change to apps by changing the usual white background to a darker shade. Other than a difference in look, dark mode on apps is also known for saving battery on phones with OLED screens. On Instagram there isn’t any toggle switch to turn on dark mode like Twitter and YouTube has. It instead automatically syncs with your device’s dark mode. That being said, dark mode on Instagram will work only on iOS 13 and Android 10 devices.

How it works

First, update Instagram app to the latest version from App Store and Google Play Store.

Turn on dark mode on your smartphone by changing the device theme from light to dark.

Once this is done dark mode on Instagram will automatically turn on.

Dark mode will turn off whenever you switch to light theme on your phone.

Instagram dark mode on iOS 13. ( Screenshot/Instagram app )

Instagram in its new dark theme looks quite refreshing. The background of the app is jet black along with text outlined in white. Instagram Stories has the app’s official pink, red and orange accents outlining the icons. Notifications are shown in the same red colour as before.

Those who wish to use dark mode on Instagram will have to wait for dark theme update on their phones. iOS 13 is available on all compatible iPhones starting from iPhone SE till the latest iPhone 11 series. Android 10 however is limited to the Google Pixel series and the Essential Phone.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 12:08 IST