Instagram developing native ‘repost’ feature: Here’s how it will work

Instagram will soon launch the long-awaited ‘repost’ feature on its app. The Facebook-owned company is reportedly working on a feature which will allow users to repost content from other profiles on their feed.

Instagram’s new feature is said to bring “seamless sharing”, The Verge reported. This new share option will be available in the three dots icon located at the top-right corner of posts. Instagram currently allows users to share posts on WhatsApp and Messenger from the same menu.

Posts which are re-shared will show up in the feed like other posts but with the username and profile picture of the original user. The report further adds that Instagram will allow users to repost twice.

Leaked screenshots of this repost feature shows a business account. This also leads to speculations that Instagram will limit reposting to business accounts only, or at least at the early stage.

Reposting on Instagram has been one of the most sought after features for years now. There are many third-party apps which allow users to repost content on their feed. Earlier this year, Instagram introduced the ability to repost Stories in which users have been tagged, and also share posts on Stories itself. Users can also share posts from public and private accounts on ‘Direct’.

The photo-sharing app has been majorly focused on Stories which has proved to be immensely successful ever since its launch. Instagram Stories currently has 400 million daily active users, which is twice as more as Snapchat’s overall user base of 188 million.

Instagram’s introduction of reposting could streamline its feed which has been pretty messed up ever since its algorithm change. However, the feature is currently in the works with no word on when and if it will even roll out.

