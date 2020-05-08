e-paper
Instagram fixed a glitch that showed super long posts to iOS app users

An Instagram glitch was showing some users the extra-long version of images in their feeds. Some were so long that they spanned across three scrolls before the next post shows up.

tech Updated: May 08, 2020 01:49 IST
Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Robin Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
It has been mentioned that the glitch didn't work as expected. It often shows pixelated images or made them look all Black. (REUTERS)
         

While most of you might have scrolled through those Instagram posts, liking them or commenting on them as usual, some might have seen an anomaly. As it turns out, an Instagram glitch was showing some users the extra-long version of images in their feeds. Some were so long that they spanned across three scrolls before the next post showed up. And obviously users found them fascinating enough to share it on social media. As The Verge reports, these were not visible to all the users around the globe but only in the iOS version of the app.

What happened was that when you clicked a long image and uploaded it on Instagram using the photo picker, the app failed to crop them like it usually does. But it looks like the glitch has now been fixed by Instagram. As per users, the app shows a server error when they try to upload long images.

It has been mentioned that the glitch didn’t work as expected. It often shows pixelated images or made them look all Black.

Android users were not able to reproduce this glitch in the app. However, the feed did show them extra-long images which were uploaded by others.

But nonetheless, it had to be fixed quickly as it was a glitch after all and not a feature.

Here’s a video of a user who showed the glitch in action.  

Meanwhile, Instagram has announced that it will start showing Stories with Covid-19 information from credible health organisations you follow, played up on the top of your tray. If you don’t follow any such health organisation you will not be seeing their stories, of course.

