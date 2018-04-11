Instagram introduces ‘Focus’ mode for Stories: Here’s how to use it

Instagram has introduced a new ‘Focus’ mode for its Stories feature. Focus on Instagram essentially blurs the background focusing on the object to produce a depth of field effect popular on smartphones these days.

Instagram’s focus mode is available on iOS devices from iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, and on select Android smartphones.

If you’ve updated to the app to the latest version on iOS and Android, you can start using the focus feature by following these simple steps.

How to use ‘Focus’ mode on Instagram

Head over to Stories on the top left corner of the app. Here, you’ll find the focus button between superzoom and rewind.

For selfies, you will need to focus the camera lens as it concentrates on the subject and blurs the background.

The same can be done while using focus from the rear angle.

Instagram’s focus mode can be used for video recording as well.

Make sure that the object is close to the camera.

You can then enhance the image with filters, stickers and text before sharing as a message or Story.

Instagram Focus mode. (Instagram)

Instagram is also rolling out mention sticker on iOS, making it easier to for users to connect with their friends via Insta Stories. After the image is clicked from the stories camera, a user may open the sticker’s tray, tap the @mention sticker, and start typing the name of the account to be mentioned. This can then be rotated, scaled and placed wherever required.